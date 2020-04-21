Search continues for 2 missing Santa Rosa boys

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The search continues for two Santa Rosa boys missing since Monday.
Police said 10-year-old Wesley Auten and 12-year-old Isaac Flores were last seen around 6 p.m. leaving their homes on Dennis Lane.
The two were then seen by a neighbor in the area of the 7-Eleven on W. Steele Lane.
At this time police said it is believed the boys left on their own with a white 50cc mini-style dirt bike.
Auten has long blond hair and blue eyes. He is 4’5” and weights 85 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white/black shirt and black pants.
Flores has short black hair and hazel eyes. He is 4’5” and weights 80 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black Under Armour shirt and Adidas sweatpants.
Anyone who sees the two boys should call 911 or Santa Rosa police at 707-528-5222.
