PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — As temperatures continue to dip across the region, authorities said Wednesday they have distributed hundreds of fliers and are using a K-9 tracking dog, thermal imaging by aircraft, and drones to search for an at-risk Petaluma woman missing since Tuesday.

Virginia Fuquay, 68, was seen about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday leaving a home in the 1400 block of Mountain View Avenue, Petaluma police said.

She was wearing a red short-sleeved blouse without a jacket, black pants and orange slip-on shoes. Fuquay may have dementia, and is described as Filipino, 5 feet tall, weighing about 90 pounds, with gray/brown hair.

Authorities don’t think she is carrying a mobile phone or purse. Petaluma police are asking residents to check cars, sheds and garages where she may have sought shelter.

A resident told authorities they spoke to Fuquay about 5 p.m. Tuesday on Mountain View Avenue, near Cochrane Way. Fuquay apparently asked how to find a bus to Suisun City.

Investigators also found surveillance video of Fuquay on Petaluma Boulevard South, near H Street, at 5:45 p.m. She was walking by herself northbound on the west side of the road.

Police urge anyone who sees Fuquay to contact Petaluma Police Department Dispatch center at (707) 778-4372.

