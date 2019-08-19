Search underway for El Dorado County mother missing since July

EL DORADO COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities are asking for help in their search for an El Dorado County woman who has been missing for several weeks.

33-year-old Heather Gumina Waters, of Pleasant Valley, was last seen on July 16 and has not been heard from since.

On Aug. 9, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said detectives located her vehicle but her whereabouts are still unknown.

The vehicle is now being forensically processed for evidence, officials said.

Authorities did not disclose the location of where her car was found.

Anyone with information or leads that can help locate Gumina are asked to contact dispatch at (530) 621-6600 or Detective J. Sargent at (530) 642-4714.

