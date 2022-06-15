AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (BCN) — An American Canyon man who was arrested for and admitted to setting off fireworks from a drone appears to be in more trouble after investigators allege they found more explosive materials and methamphetamine after searching his home.

George Wise, 55, has admitted to making homemade explosives, police said, including the one he launched from a drone on June 4.

According to police, Wise admitted to igniting M-80 type explosive devices from the craft. He was found holding the drone in the 600 block of Kilpatrick Street. Police had been investigating complaints about “loud booms” coming from the area.

Attaching explosives to a drone emits dangerous sparks and incendiary materials, especially during a drought, authorities said.

Officers obtained a search warrant to enter Wise’s residence on Goldeneye Court, where they allege they found “numerous” precursors for homemade explosives, along with fusing systems, remote controls, a hobby fuse, an explosives “cookbook,” black powder, flash powder, sensitizers, and confinement devices.

Police say that evidence indicates that Wise had manufactured “multiple” cardboard explosive devices, which he had ignited. Detectives also say they located a baggie of a white, crystalized substance in his bedroom which was consistent with meth.

Wise was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of felony possession of an explosive device and possession of materials with intent to construct an explosive device.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, a misdemeanor. He remains in custody with a bail amount of $100,000.

