Trichomonas vaginalis is the most common non-viral STD in the U.S. (Photo courtesy of the CDC)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As sexually transmitted disease rates climb, Innerbody Research analyzed Google Trends and Adwords data to see which internet searches have also spiked.

Searches for “Trichomoniasis treatment dosage for females” climbed 5,000% in the past 12 months, the health site found.

Trichomoniasis, caused by the parasite Trichomonas vaginalis, is transmitted through oral, vaginal or anal sex, and symptomatic cases occur more often in women than in men. Symptoms include genital itching, bad-smelling and thin vaginal discharge, and pain during urination and sex. In women who are not pregnant it is treated through a single oral dose of metronidazole, and it’s the single most common non-viral STD in the United States.

The top 10 searches that jumped in the past year were:

“Trichomoniasis treatment dosage for females” +5,000% “What do genital herpes look like on females?” +850% “Male genital herpes pic” +700% “Trichomoniasis discharge image male” +650% “HSV2 symptoms in females” +450% “Gonorrhea treatment guidelines 2021” +400% “Symptoms of STD in females” +350% (tie) “HSV1 symptoms in males” +350% (tie) “Symptoms of HIV-positive with pictures” +300% “HPV symptoms” +250% (tie) “Can you have HIV for 20 years and not know it?” +250% (tie)

As KRON4 previously reported, David Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, called the situation “out of control.” The U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s most recent STD report, which covered 2020, found gonorrhea, primary and secondary syphilis among adults, and syphilis among newborns all saw an increase even in spite of pandemic lockdowns. Chlamydia rates declined.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services stated that “Persistent rises in the rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the United States constitute an epidemic and public health crisis with profound implications for all Americans.”

“Left untreated, STIs can lead to serious health consequences such as pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), chronic abdominal pain, infertility, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage, neonatal death, and congenital abnormalities,” HHS stated. “Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis are also associated with increased risk of HIV transmission. HPV leads to approximately 35,000 cases of cancer in both men and women each year, despite being preventable through a safe and effective vaccine.”