Seattle coffee shop employs shirtless male baristas

SEATTLE (CNN) — After a bikini barista shop in Seattle’s Capitol Hill region closed after failing to attract enough customers, a new coffee shop employing shirtless men is taking its place.

The baristas are turning heads and getting people to pull out their cameras.

It’s a new espresso stand at Broadway and Harrison called Dreamboyz Espresso.

The signs advertise ‘Hot Guys Serving Hot Coffee.’

The owners of the new coffee stand also own 45 Ladybug Bikini Espresso stands with female baristas in Washington and Oregon.

There was one in Capitol Hill too for about a year, but they closed after a lack of business.

The owners said their customers and employees suggested hiring men to serve coffee instead.

So that’s what they did.

Even people who aren’t so into the idea of bikini baristas with women say they’re finding this shop has a different vibe.

” I thought it was fun. I’ve never seen anything like it and I was like yeah, hell yeah, this is Capitol Hill. Bring it on,” one customer said.

