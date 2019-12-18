Seattle-Tacoma Airport will once again allow non-ticketed visitors past security

SEATTLE (CNN) — Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is going to start allowing people without tickets past security.

It used to be common practice but stopped after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Sea-Tac will be the first west coast airport to return to the practice.

Erin Sitterley recalls a time at the Sea-Tac Airport when she would pick up her husband, an Alaska Airlines pilot, right at Gate B-11.

The occasions used to be happy with other families who do the same to welcome people back.

“You’d have this giant horseshoe of people surrounding the gate, and everybody’s waiting, watching and looking — and ‘oh he’s here,'” she said.

The events of 9/11 turned the world of security at airports upside down.

There’s now an entire generation that has grown up with TSA checkpoints and instead of going to the gate, sometimes the curbside is the furthest they’ve gone.

Sea-Tac Airport is bringing those days back with a limited visitor pass program.

“It’s available every day to 100 people who sign up online. And it’s guaranteed to make memories,” said Lance Lyttle, TSA official.

Non-ticketed guests will be allowed free of charge and once they’ve registered on Sea-Tac’s website 24-hours before their visit to go beyond security checkpoints.

Whether that’s to welcome of say goodbye to loved ones or even just to plane watch, Sea-Tac Airport is now permanently bringing back a program that was piloted last year.

The program is available now and is limited to the hours between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.