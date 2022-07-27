SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Backed by affordable housing representatives and local leaders, Mayor London Breed kicked off the second housing development on Treasure Island for low-income residents on Wednesday.

Star View Court, to be built between Ninth Street and Avenue B, will offer 138 new homes for previously unhoused residents living in interim supportive housing, low-income families and legacy households living on the island. Amenities will include a courtyard, community room, parking and on-site property management.

It was named after its view of the bay and the former Star Barracks that one housed military members when the island was a naval base. The project is a part of a larger Treasure Island Redevelopment Plan, passed by the city’s board of supervisors in 2011.

The goal is to build up more hotel rooms and shops, 290 acres of public open space and 8,000 new homes, 27 percent to be affordable. Breed considers the development as an opportunity to create a whole new neighborhood that can serve all San Franciscans.

“As we do that work it’s essential that we have affordable places for people to live that also provide housing for the existing residents of this community,” Breed said in a statement. “I want to thank the community for their support of this project, as well as our state partners who are providing critical financial support for this project and others throughout San Francisco.”

The project was funded by the mayor’s housing agency, $100 million from a state housing grant and a $55.6 million reward through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Lead developer Mercy Housing collaborated with Catholic Charities, One Treasure Island, Treasure Island Development Authority and Treasure Island Community Development to bring the project to fruition.

“We’re proud to be collaborating with the City of San Francisco and our longtime partner Catholic Charities to bring much needed affordable housing to Treasure Island while meeting the needs of current residents and their families,” stated Doug Shoemaker, president of Mercy Housing California.

