Second suspect arrested in July Chinatown attack

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police arrested 20-year-old Akeem Smith of Sacramento on Wednesday, the second to be apprehended in connection to a July assault that put two people in the hospital.

On July 15, 2019 officers responded to reports of a strong-arm robbery near Stockton and Pacific Streets where two victims had been assaulted.

The first was a 56-year-old San Francisco resident, who had been lifted up off his feet and thrown to the ground, while the second was a 69-year-old who had stepped in to intervene.

The second man, also from San Francisco, was knocked unconscious and both were transferred to the hospital for head injuries, which they have both since recovered from. During the assault, a watch was stolen from the wrist of the first victim.

After being identified by investigators, police arrested 19-year-old Dashawn Pierson on October 22, 2019 at his home in Oakland where evidence connecting him to the robbery was found.

The investigation led officers to Smith, who is currently being held in Alameda County for unrelated charges.

A third suspect still remains at large and anyone with information is asked to call SFPD.

