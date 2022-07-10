EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a second suspect said to be involved in a Monday stabbing in East Palo Alto, thanks to newly acquired surveillance video.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The East Palo Alto Police Department first responded to reports of a stabbing on the 400 block of East O’Keefe Street on July 4 at 11:35 p.m. Police said the man died on the scene, and later identified him as 33-year-old resident Abner Oswaldo Najeraxol.

Witnesses quickly came forward after the incident, and ultimately led police to arrest 19-year-old East Palo Alto resident Wilmer Vasquez Amador the following morning. On Thursday, police also arrested Amador’s cousin, 29-year-old Ceferino Vasquez Lopez, after obtaining surveillance footage of the incident.

In a press release, police said the footage “clearly showed” that the second suspect was an “active participant.”

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.