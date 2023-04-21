SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A second suspect in an armed robbery in the Richmond District last month that targeted a mother and her two young daughters has been arrested, the San Francisco Police Department said. The robbery occurred on March 24 shortly before 6 p.m.

Officers from the SFPD Richmond Station responded to the 2400 block of Lake Street on a report of armed robbery with a gun. After arriving at the scene, officers met a 32-year-old female victim. She told police she was exiting her vehicle with her two young daughters when they were approached by a man with a firearm.

The suspect pointed the gun at her and demanded her property and took several personal items from her. He then got into a waiting vehicle driven by a second suspect and fled the scene. None of the victims were injured as a result of the crime, police said.

The victim’s phone was tracked to the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Jones Street, police said. Officers from the SFPD Northern Station received information on the suspects’ possible whereabouts. Officers responded, located the suspects’ vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

The suspect vehicle then attempted to flee before coming to an abrupt stop. Two suspects exited the vehicle. The driver fled on foot and eluded officers. The passenger, Darryl Robinson, 57, of San Francisco, was taken into custody. A loaded firearm was also recovered at the scene.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Robinson was later positively identified as the suspect in the Lake Street robbery and transported to SF County Jail where he was booked on charges that included:

Robbery

Child endangerment

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony

Carrying a loaded firearm in public

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Felon in possession of a firearm

During the course of the ensuing investigation, the SFPD Robbery Unit identified Milton Singletary, 59, of San Francisco as the second suspect in the robbery. On April 14, while Singleton was in custody in SF County Jail for an unrelated incident, investigators served a search warrant and booked him for:

Robbery

Possession of stolen property

Conspiracy

Resisting arrest

The investigation remains active, despite arrests having been made, police said.