Security guard orchestrated armed robbery at Concord bowling alley, police say

CONCORD (KRON) — An armed robbery at a Concord bowling alley earlier this year was an inside job, orchestrated by a contracted employee, police announced Wednesday.

Concord police say a security guard at the bowling alley and arcade facilitated the robbery with the help of a second suspect.

The robbery occurred May 12 at Round 1 Bowling inside the Sun Valley Mall.

At the time of the incident, police said masked suspects tied up employees in a safe room and stole cash from the business.

Police say the suspects entered the bowling alley through a normally-secured employee entrance.

The former security guard, identified as Gary Dillahunty, 43, of Vacaville was arrested Tuesday at his home by U.S. Marshals.

He was arrested on robbery, conspiracy and kidnapping charges as well as a parole violation charge.

The second suspect, Vincent Timmons, 37, of San Francisco, was arrested last week.

Thanks to a search warrant, officers found an illegal assault weapon, handgun and a large amount of cocaine inside his San Francisco home.

The two suspects are now being held in the Contra Costa County Jail.

Police are still looking for another masked suspect connected to the May 12 robbery.

Concord police say they are looking into leads and hope to make an arrest soon.

The former security guard was employed by an outside security contractor, police say.

The bowling alley has stopped working with that contracting company.

Vincent Timmons

Gary Dillahunty