Security video shows thief take employee’s purse from Walnut Creek hair salon

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Security video from a Walnut Creek hair salon shows a woman wearing a baseball cap and apparently snatching a purse that isn’t hers.

The Louis Vuitton handbag filled with cash and credit cards actually belongs to Yadira Nelson.

“A substantial amount of cash in there, cards, gift cards, everything,” Nelson said. “A pretty good amount of money that she left with.

Nelson said on Saturday night she was finishing up with a client when a woman quickly came in, appearing to need to use the bathroom.

Thinking nothing of it, Nelson continued her work and then five minutes later saw the unknown woman storm out of the salon.

She later realized her expensive handbag was missing from the employee break room.

“It’s definitely frustrating because I feel like she had a game plan and executed it well, and within five minutes in and out quick,” Nelson said.

Within the next hour, Nelson was alerted her card was declined at Shoe Palace at Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco.

The woman — not wearing a hat but appearing to be carrying Nelson’s handbag walked in wanting to buy some shoes.

The suspected purse snatcher is later seen at checkout rummaging through Nelson’s wallet and unsuccessfully trying to use different cards.

After they were all declined, she left the store.

Nelson said she is not the only hairstylist who has recently fallen victim to theft.

She said it’s been happening at hair salons more and more.

“It’s just, I guess, today’s world,” she said. “For some odd reason, salon’s are getting it a lot right now. So yeah, we just have to be extra cautious and lock up all our belongings.”