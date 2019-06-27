Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS

SEE IT: Driver bails from moving car during chase in Louisiana

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

A suspect bailed out of a moving car during a police chase in Louisiana.

He jumped out of his car just before it crashed at this intersection in Saint John the Baptist Parish.

The suspect then dashed across the street and almost got hit by passing cars.

Moments later, police cruisers showed up and went after him.

Deputies say the man who jumped and another suspect led them on a high-speed chase.

But neither the fast driving nor the risky jump helped them get away.

In the end, both suspects were nabbed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories