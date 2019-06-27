SEE IT: Driver bails from moving car during chase in Louisiana

A suspect bailed out of a moving car during a police chase in Louisiana.

He jumped out of his car just before it crashed at this intersection in Saint John the Baptist Parish.

The suspect then dashed across the street and almost got hit by passing cars.

Moments later, police cruisers showed up and went after him.

Deputies say the man who jumped and another suspect led them on a high-speed chase.

But neither the fast driving nor the risky jump helped them get away.

In the end, both suspects were nabbed.

