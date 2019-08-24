Live Now
SEE IT: Fresno store owner chases away armed robbery suspect with baseball bat

by: KSEE/KGET

FRESNO, Californa (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are looking for a man who attempted an armed robbery in Fresno but was chased away by the store owner wielding a baseball bat.

The incident took place Thursday night at the Deep Market on Bullard Avenue and Fig Garden Drive. Security footage shows the suspect pointing a firearm at the owner. The owner responds with a baseball bat over his head and charges at the suspect. Officers say he was demanding money from the register.

The suspect fled the store empty-handed. Fresno Police Department is still looking for him. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

