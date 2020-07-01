SEE IT: Microbiologist shows how face masks work in different scenarios like coughing, talking

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Just how effective are face masks in blocking respiratory droplets from spreading to other people during this ongoing coronavirus pandemic?

Microbiologist Dr. Rich Davis is using Twitter to demonstrate what face masks do in various scenarios, such as sneezing, singing, talking, and coughing.

Dr. Davis compares the droplets produced both with and without a mask on agar culture plates.

According to Dr. Davis, bacteria colonies appear in this process on the plates anywhere respiratory droplets land.

His conclusion is that “a mask blocks virtually of them.”

Take a look:

What does a mask do? Blocks respiratory droplets coming from your mouth and throat.



Two simple demos:



First, I sneezed, sang, talked & coughed toward an agar culture plate with or without a mask. Bacteria colonies show where droplets landed. A mask blocks virtually all of them. pic.twitter.com/ETUD9DFmgU — Rich Davis, PhD, D(ABMM), MLS 🦠🔬🧫 (@richdavisphd) June 26, 2020

If you take a look at the visuals, you can see bacteria colonies mostly present on the plate where Dr. Davis sneezed without a mask on.

However, no colonies are present when he sneezed with a mask on.

In another demonstration, Dr. Davis did not wear a face mask, but stood at several distances from the culture plates all while coughing.

He did this to show how many respiratory droplets can travel certain distances.

He then did the same thing, except with a face mask on.

What about keeping your distance?



Second demo: I set open bacteria culture plates 2, 4 and 6 feet away and coughed (hard) for ~15s. I repeated this without a mask.



As seen by number of bacteria colonies, droplets mostly landed <6 ft, but a mask blocked nearly all of them. pic.twitter.com/8wDdvIHHMa — Rich Davis, PhD, D(ABMM), MLS 🦠🔬🧫 (@richdavisphd) June 26, 2020

The results showed bacteria mostly only presented itself on plates where he coughed while not wearing a mask.

The most bacteria showed up when he was between two and four feet, with the least at six feet.

Dr. Davis clarifies in following tweets that he knows this simple demonstration “isn’t how you culture viruses or model spread of SARS-CoV-2.”

But he says that the colonies of normal bacteria that do show up on these plates indicate the spread of “large respiratory droplets, like the kind we think mostly spread #COVID19.”

Dr. Davis also notes both sides of the demonstration.

While it shows that respiratory droplets have the capability of carrying microbes like bacteria and that face masks block most of those droplets, he explains that it does not show “number, size, and distribution of these respiratory droplets.”

“Some could have landed outside the scope of the dish. It’s also impossible to count them or detect their size based on the bacteria that grew in the culture plate,” he said.

Dr. Davis concludes, “Masks as a political / social litmus test or used to shame those who won’t (or disabled folks who truly can’t!) wear them is a travesty. We wash hands after using the bathroom and wipe noses on tissues. Masks / face shields need to be just another normalized act of hygiene. #MasksWork”

Leaders in several states including California, Kansas, and Oregon, have ordered residents to wear face masks in public in a course reversal amid an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases nationwide.

Latest Stories: