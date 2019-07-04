SEE IT: Video inside home captures Southern California earthquake

RIDGECREST (CNN) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California Thursday morning, about 150 miles from North Los Angeles.

Video from inside a home in Ridgecrest captured the moment the quake hit.

Cabinets shook, pictures swayed on the walls and items fell from shelves. The quake lasted about 10 seconds.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there have been more than 150 aftershocks.

The epicenter of the quake was about 60 miles northwest of Barstow.

The National Weather Service tweeted the earthquake was also felt in Las Vegas.