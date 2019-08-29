Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Seeing double: Rare two-headed sea turtle hatches

News

by: WSAV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – An unusual baby sea turtle was discovered on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

The Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island shared a photo of a tiny, two-headed turtle on Wednesday. The turtle was found during a nest inventory.

The group said the technical name for the two-headed turtle is “bicephalic” and said the mutation is more common in reptiles than in other animals.

Sea Turtle Patrol named the pair Squirt and Crush before releasing the hatchling into the ocean.

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News