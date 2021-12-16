‘Selena’ movie inducted into the National Film Registry for preservation

Fans hols a photo of Selena during the ceremony honoring singer Selena Quintanilla with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 3, 2017, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / TARA ZIEMBA (Photo credit should read TARA ZIEMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

The movie telling the story of Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez has now been inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress.

The 1997 biographical film titled “Selena” is one of 25 films selected this year that explore “stories from the nation’s diverse communities that often carry universal themes,” according to a news release from the Library of Congress.

Every year, the Library of Congress adds 25 new movies to the National Film Registry — in an effort to draw attention to the Library’s efforts to protect and archive American film history.

“Films help reflect our cultural history and creativity — and show us new ways of looking at ourselves — though movies haven’t always been deemed worthy of preservation. The National Film Registry will preserve our cinematic heritage, and we are proud to add 25 more films this year,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

“The Library of Congress will work with our partners in the film community to ensure these films are preserved for generations to come.”

The film starred Jennifer Lopez, in her first major movie role, who played Selena, and Edward James Olmos, who played the singer’s father and band manager, Abraham.

Directed by Gregory Nava, the film tells the story of the young singer’s rise to fame in her family band and her tragic death, at 23, when she was shot to death by the head of her fan club after a dispute.

Olmos told the Library of Congress the film stands out as a universal family story that happens to be about Mexican-Americans along the Texas-Mexico border.

“It will stand the test of time,” Olmos said. “[It’s] a masterpiece because it allows people to learn about themselves by watching other peoples’ culture.”

“Selena’s life, music and the film became touchstones in Latin American culture, and her infectious appeal crossed over to audiences of all kinds,” the Library of Congress said.

Back in January, Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, then-chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, nominated the film for the registry.