Selena Quintanilla figure arrives at Madame Tussauds SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Madame Tussauds San Francisco welcomed a very special figure on Thursday.

The museum announced the arrival of its newest figure, the Queen of Tejano music” Selena Quintanilla, to celebrate its recent reopening and pay tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Mexican-American icon will be on display in the Bay for a limited time through Friday, Nov. 6 before heading back its permanent home at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Madame Tussauds is a wax museum that creates figures based on icons who have made a significant impact on culture.

“Selena had such a positive and enriching influence on our society. In honor of National Hispanic American Heritage Month, we’re thrilled to welcome Selena’s figure to our attraction and offer her fans the opportunity to ‘meet’ this icon,” Ed Bell, General Manager at Madame Tussauds San Francisco, said.

The museum worked with the Quintanilla family and The Selena Museum to replicate her pose, expressions, make-up and iconic outfit she wore during her unforgettable performance held at the memorial Coliseum in Corpus Christi in 1993.

Selena was adored globally in the 1980s and 90s and is the only Latin female artist to have five albums simultaneously on Billboard 200.

Her bright personality and everlasting spirit live on as her story, “Selena: The Series” is set to arrive to Netflix on Dec. 4.