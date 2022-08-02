SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 59 year-old resident of Selma is dead after being mauled by several dogs, according to officials with the Selma Police Department.

Officers say the call came in Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered another individual trying to separate the dogs from the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to officials, through investigation it was discovered the dogs escaped from a nearby residence before they attacked the victim who was walking through the neighborhood.

With the assistance of an Animal Control Officer, officers were able to capture and quarantine the dogs.

Officials say the individual who helped the victim also suffered from minor injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The owner of the dogs is cooperating with investigators.

This is an ongoing investigation.