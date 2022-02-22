Sen. Padilla filing papers to run for first full term

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 22: Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) listens during Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on February 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. Garland previously served as the Chief Judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.(Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – United States Senator Alex Padilla will be filing papers to run for his first full term this year.

Padilla was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2021 to fill the seat vacated by Vice President Kamala Harris, and therefore has not run for the seat before. He’d been California’s secretary of state from 2015.

Padilla, a Democrat, will be making remarks outside of the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office in Norwalk at noon.

There will be two ballot items in the June primary and the November general election ballots – one to fill the remainder of Harris’ term (which expires in January 2023), and one for the next, full term (January 2023-January 2029). Padilla will be running in both.