Sen. Padilla filing papers to run for first full term

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – United States Senator Alex Padilla will be filing papers to run for his first full term this year.
Padilla was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2021 to fill the seat vacated by Vice President Kamala Harris, and therefore has not run for the seat before. He’d been California’s secretary of state from 2015.
Padilla, a Democrat, will be making remarks outside of the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office in Norwalk at noon.
There will be two ballot items in the June primary and the November general election ballots – one to fill the remainder of Harris’ term (which expires in January 2023), and one for the next, full term (January 2023-January 2029). Padilla will be running in both.