Sen. Wiener on bill to decriminalize psychedelic drugs

(Inside California Politics) — Two California cities have already decriminalized the possession of certain psychedelics, and a new bill would expand that statewide.

If enacted, State Sen. Scott Wiener’s SB 519 will approve the use of mushrooms, MDMA, LSD, mescaline and ibogaine for combat veterans with PTSD and for people with diagnosed or undiagnosed addictions and mental illnesses.

Sen. Wiener, D-San Francisco, joined Inside California Politics to discuss why he believes the bill is necessary.

“The drugs that are included are all drugs that increasingly, the evidence shows, have significant benefits for mental health and addiction,” Sen. Wiener said.