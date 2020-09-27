Sen. Wiener on SB 145, threats from QAnon

State Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, joined Inside California Politics to talk about SB 145 and how it has made him a target of the conspiracy group QAnon.
Critics claim the bill “normalizes pedophilia.” The senator says that’s false.
“SB 145 is legislation that ends discrimination against LGBTQ young people on the sex offender registry,” Wiener told Inside California Politics.
