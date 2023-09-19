(FOX40.COM) –The Senate confirmed Tuesday that Judge Rita Lin will serve the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California as the first Chinese-American woman to serve at a lifetime capacity.
Lin spent the last five years as an associate judge on the San Francisco County Superior Court and she previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney. Lin became a national name when she advocated for LGBTQ+ rights and marriage equality by working pro bono as co-counsel against the Defense of Marriage Act, according to civilrights.org.
Lin was confirmed Tuesday with a 52-45 vote. According to multiple reports, she was voted in by every Democrat in attendance and three Republicans; Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska).
Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) did not vote.