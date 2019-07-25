Senior horses found abandoned in trailer in Windsor parking lot

WINDSOR (KRON) — Two senior horses were found Tuesday morning abandoned inside a trailer parked at a Home Depot store in Windsor.

Authorities believe the two horses may have been inside the trailer without food or water for more than 18 hours.

One of the horses, a light colored grulla, had a healed injury to her back leg, according to police.

The other horse, a dark colored mustang, had a BLM brand on the left side of her neck.

The two female horses are now being cared for at an undisclosed ranch, Windsor police say.

While on the scene of where the horses were found, a witness told police they saw an early 1990s maroon-colored Ford pick-up truck dropping the trailer off at the location.

The horses are believed to be older then 20 to 25-years-old.

Those with information on the horses are asked to contact Sonoma County animal control (707) 565-7100