Senior living company offering $1.1M employee COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A senior living company based in Birmingham is hoping to help stop the spread of the coronavirus by announcing its COVID-19 vaccination incentive program for all of its employees, a bonus that is measured at about $1.1 million dollars.

The program will be offered to every full-time and part-time employee in each community that is owned or managed by Atlas with locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee in addition to its corporate office in Birmingham.

The Atlas leadership team says that this program is an opportunity to educate and motivate employees to vaccinate. Although Atlas is within the senior living and healthcare industries where vaccinations would be prioritized, the decision to roll out this program and the dollars behind it is a major step to taking action on a company level against the coronavirus.

“We are putting our money where our mouth is,” Scott Goldberg, President and Co-CEO of Atlas Senior Living, said. “The decision to initiate this program goes beyond the senior living and healthcare industries. This is a humanitarian decision. We trust the modern technology, the trials the vaccine went through, and the science out there. Now that it is available, we feel a civic duty to our employees to carry this out and offer this program to them. When we say residents and associates’ safety are our utmost priority, we put action behind those words.”

Atlas expects to initiate the program in the coming days.