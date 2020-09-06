CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – By any definition, 2020 has been a tough year. COVID-19, a battered economy and job loss, demonstrations for racial justice and wildfires.

All of this leaves many people dealing with feelings of stress, isolation, frustration, and in some cases desperation.

September is National Suicide Prevention month.

Scott Chavez from the Contra Costa Crisis Center is speaking out about suicide awareness, education, and outreach.

Chavez said the pandemic has caused an increased risk of stress because people are stuck at home.

“There has been a tremendous increase in the number of people who are desperate. Related to practical needs, for rental assistance, for job assistance, utility assistance, and food,” Chavez said.

Dialing 211 will direct you to free and confidential help.

You can also visit www.crisis-center.org or call 800-273-8255 for the national suicide prevention lifeline.

Latest Stories: