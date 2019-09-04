Serena Williams defeats Wang Qiang, advances to semifinals

(KRON) – Six-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams cruises to semifinals as she defeats Wang Qiang in 44 minutes, 6-1,6-0.

💯 wins in Flushing Meadows…@serenawilliams defeats Wang 6-1, 6-0 and storms into the semifinals!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/cOMsS5bD0G — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2019

Williams, No. 8 seed, defeated Qiang No. 18 seed, in her 100th singles victory at the U.S. Open.

Serena just won her 100th (!) match at the #USOpen



Let that sink in 👑 pic.twitter.com/Rco5J4OOdx — espnW (@espnW) September 4, 2019

Williams first debuted at the tournament in 1998 when she was 16-years-old. Years later, she didn’t believe she would still be playing on the court she loves today.

“It didn’t cross my mind that I would still be out here,” Williams said.

Among the celebrities who came out for the match included Tiger Woods, Queen Latifah and Adam Silver.

Since becoming a mom, Williams is still looking to win a tournament.

In the next match, Williams will take on the No. 5 seed, Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.