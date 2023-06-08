An alleged stalker is seen in a photo released by the University of San Francisco. (Image courtesy USF)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco serial stalker Bill Gene Hobbs was sentenced to nearly six years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday. Hobbs was convicted of felony false imprisonment, eight counts of misdemeanor battery, sexual battery, and assault.

Hobbs, 34, was accused of groping and assaulting at least 14 women across the City of San Francisco, beginning in September of 2022 until he was arrested by US Park Police and San Francisco PD officers on Oct. 14. According to police, Hobbs would approach female victims and make unwanted physical advances toward them.

In many cases, he inappropriately touched the women and then fled the scene.

He faced up to eight years in prison but received a sentence of two years and six months in County Jail, followed by three years in State Prison. He will have to register as a sex offender for a minimum of 10 years.

“Mr. Hobbs sentence today delivers justice to the victims and shows how seriously the court took this case and each one of their stories,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Because of the brave testimony of the victims and their willingness to share their stories we were able to demonstrate a clear pattern of predatory behavior and the full impact of his criminal conduct on the victims. This sentence brings us one step closer to achieving our goal of public safety.”