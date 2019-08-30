Series of BB gun shootings in El Cerrito have community on edge

EL CERRITO (KRON) — The second of two shots in El Cerrito can be heard on camera.

Seconds later, what appears to be a truck passes by.

“I was rather disturbed,” a neighbor said.

The neighbor who recorded the video prefers to remain anonymous, but he’s sharing his footage with hopes of catching the shooter.

The windows of two cars on his street were shot out by a BB gun last weekend.

In all, nine separate shootings were reported last Friday night through the following Monday.

Six cars damaged.

The windows to two homes were also pierced and a pizza parlor was vandalized.

“This is not the first time that this has happened,” the man said. “My neighbor had her windows shot about a year ago.”

Police said all of the shootings happened overnight and despite the property damage, luckily no one was reported injured.

“It needs to stop,” El Cerrito Lt. Lauren Caputo said. “Somebody is eventually going to get hurt. It costs a lot of money to replace these windows.”

Caputo said the shooter’s targets seem to be random.

All on streets in the neighborhood near El Cerrito High School.

“We think that most of them occurred from the vehicle driving by,” Caputo said.

If you have surveillance video that may have captured any of the shootings, investigators would like you to let them know.