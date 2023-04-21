A person suffered serious injuries when an oven caught fire in their recreational vehicle in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood early Friday morning, fire officials said. The fire was reported at 5:33 a.m. in the 1000 block of Palou Avenue, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

An update on the victim’s condition was not available as of later Friday morning. Two people were displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Fire Department is encouraging people to follow RV fire safety guidelines, including operating propane gas appliances as designed, keeping emergency exit windows and the RV entry door obstruction-free, having a fire extinguisher on hand and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms operational.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.