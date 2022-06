(BCN)– Due to an equipment problem on the track, service is limited Monday afternoon on BART’s Green Line between the Berryessa and Daly City stations, BART officials said.

Passengers traveling from the San Francisco line can board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train, BART said in an advisory about 1 p.m.

Those traveling from the Berryessa line can board a Richmond train and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train.

