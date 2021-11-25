Settlement: Old toxic cables to be removed from Lake Tahoe

This photo taken July 13, 2020 at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park shows a stretch of the lake’s northeast shore looking north from Sand Harbor toward Incline Village, Nev. Lake Tahoe’s fluctuating clarity took a dive last year, worsening by about 8 feet during an especially cold and wet winter as sedimentation, algae growth and a tiny invasive shrimp continue to pose restoration challenges. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner).

RENO, Nev. (AP) — AT&T’s Pac Bell subsidiary has settled a lawsuit at Lake Tahoe over 8 miles of toxic telephone cables that were abandoned on the lake bottom of the lake decades ago.

A consent decree approved by a federal judge in Sacramento settles the suit the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance filed in January under a U.S. law typically cited in Superfund cases.

It also alleged violations of California water quality standards. Pac Bell has agreed to spend up to $1.5 million to remove the cables.

The suit said they’ve been leaking lead into the alpine lake on the California-Nevada line since they were abandoned in the 1980s.

AT&T says water samples did not detect any release of lead in Lake Tahoe and disputes the cables were a source of pollution.