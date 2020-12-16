Seven charged in DOJ Tenderloin drug sting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Department of Justice arrested seven East Bay residents in connection to distributing narcotics, including fentanyl, in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood by a joint operation conducted by the DEA, FBI and other federal organizations.

The seven indicted defendants are Emilson Jonathan Cruz Mayorquin, aka “Playboy” (Cruz), 23; Leydis Yaneth Cruz (Leydis), 42; Ivan Mauro Mayorquin (Mayorquin), 35; Pamela Carrero aka “Nicole,” aka “Kendra,” 20; Ana Maldonado, 22; Adonis Torres, 33; and Mayer Benegas-Medina, 27.

Court documents reveal that the drug ring was headed by Cruz and his mother Leydis, who conspired to sell fentanyl from at least last July to December with other members of their family.

Cruz’s significant other Maldonado, Cruz’s sister Carrero and her significant other Torres, and Mayorquin, another family member, engaged in street level drug sales to supply narcotics to multiple local re-distributors and users. An act the DOJ is framing as outsiders preying on a vulnerable Tenderloin community.

“Parents and children who are sheltering in place against the COVID virus find it impossible to leave their own homes because of open-air drug use and drug trafficking by people who have come to the Tenderloin from outside the neighborhood,” said U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson. “No neighborhood should be designated a law-free zone where dangerous drugs can be bought and sold with impunity.”

The court documents allege that multiple members of the DTO sold approximately $45,000 worth of a variety of drugs—including powder fentanyl, counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl, and heroin—to a DEA agent acting in an undercover capacity.

Documents also depict phone conversations of the members of the ring scheming to grown their business, which included giving extra drugs to users who recommended other faithful buyers.

In addition to the seven defendants in the indictment, Gustabo Alfonso Ramos, 22, was arrested in Oakland and charged in connection with a drug sale that occurred near the corner of Franklin Street and Golden Gate Avenue in San Francisco. According to the complaint, on October 8, 2020, Ramos distributed approximately four ounces of fentanyl in exchange for $4,000.

If charged with maximum sentences, the defendants could receive multiple decades in prison and fined millions of dollars

Fentanyl is about 50 times stronger than heroin and about 100 times stronger than morphine.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, two out of three of the 46,802 opioid overdose deaths in 2018 involved synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

In addition, the San Francisco Office of the Medical Examiner published data indicating that approximately 300 people in city of San Francisco died between January and August 2020 due to accidental overdoses from fentanyl.

According to the DEA, two milligrams of fentanyl can be a fatal dose.