SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A collision between two San Francisco Muni light rail trains injured seven people on Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department.

The incident took place on the Embarcadero near Brannan Street; SFFD says there was damage to train cars in the collision.

The SFMTA says that bus shuttles will run between Market and Main Street and the Chase Center for the time being.

