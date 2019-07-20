Several bills await Governor Newsom’s approval

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — When Governor Newsom is back in the office next week, several bills await his approval.

One of those is SB27, which would require presidential and gubernatorial candidates to release their tax returns in order to get their name on the California ballot.

The governor suggested he may support the bill right before he left for vacation.

“I was encouraged, solicitous of amending it to include the governor, so that may be suggestive of the inclination, but I haven’t made a determination.”

Another bill awaiting his signature — AB392, a change to language in the law requiring police to use deadly force only when necessary instead of when “reasonable.”

The governor earlier this year expressed support for the bill once civil liberties and police groups finally came to an agreement on the proposal.

Another, less controversial measure the governor has already signaled he’d sign is the safe and affordable drinking water fund.

Tt would put $1.4 billion toward clean drinking water projects for a million Californians who don’t have it.

So far this legislative session, the governor has passed dozens of bills and vetoed two.