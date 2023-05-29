Guests visiting the “Happiest Place on Earth” in July won’t be able to enjoy several classic rides and attractions due to scheduled refurbishments.

Beginning on July 5, Alice in Wonderland, Soarin’ Around the World and the Disneyland Monorail will be closed to park guests, according to the Disneyland calendar.

The resort hasn’t provided a specific reopening date for the attractions.

The closure of Alice in Wonderland marks the second time the popular dark ride will be closed during the summer season. The attraction is scheduled to close on June 5, along with other Fantasyland-based attractions, Peter Pan’s Flight and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride.

The ride is scheduled to reopen on June 16 before it’s expected to close again on July 5.

Soarin’ Around the World, located at Disney California Adventure Park, will also close on July 5.

The famous ride simulates flying through the air as riders travel to iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal.

The Disneyland monorail, often used as an alternative transit option into the parks, will temporarily stop service on July 5. Disney blog WDWNT previously reported on the poor state of the rail system.

Scheduled refurbishments aren’t anything new to Disneyland. The resort regularly schedules downtime at its attractions for critical repairs and upgrades.

Splash Mountain will also be closed starting May 31 as Walt Disney Imagineers work to reimagine the attraction into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The last day to ride the attraction is this Tuesday.

Matterhorn Bobsleds is closed for refurbishments and is expected to reopen on June 2, according to the Disneyland calendar.