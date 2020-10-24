Several East Bay parks closed Sunday due to fire risk

EAST BAY, Calif. (BCN) – Several public parks in the East Bay hills will be closed Sunday in anticipation of high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation that will combine to pose a significant fire risk, the East Bay Regional Parks District said Friday.

The closures include:

Anthony Chabot Regional Park

Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve

Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve

Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area

Lake Chabot Regional Park

Leona Canyon Open Space Regional Preserve

Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park

Roberts Regional Recreation Area

Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve

Tilden Regional Park

Wildcat Canyon Regional Park

The parks will be closed from Sunday through Monday due to the increased chance of fires, according to the Parks District.

Much of the Bay Area is under a fire weather watch from the National Weather Service, spanning Sunday morning through Tuesday morning.

In some mountainous parts of the Bay Area, wind gusts could reach as high as 70 mph, forecasters said. Parks District Fire Department and Cal Fire officials will staff multiple affected parks.

People found trespassing in the closed parks will be subject to a fine or arrest.

Information on the park closures can be found at ebparks.org.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Headlines: