Several homes destroyed in Healdsburg, more threatened

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — One of the most impacted communities in Sonoma County is Healdsburg.

Smokey hillsides in Healdsburg don’t begin to tell the story of what residents here have been through.

“Last night about 3 o’clock… we actually watched a structure burn down to the ground in a matter of 30 seconds,” Healdsburg resident Mike Quirk said. “

Video shows what’s left of some of the homes on Wallace Creek Road.

“What we’ve been experiencing over the last several days is kind of that afternoon increase where the inversion lifts, it starts to warm up, the smoke column that has been laying down over the valley essentially lifts up off the fire,” Santa Rosa Asst. Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said. “We almost refer to it as taking the cap off the fire where that activity really starts to increase in the afternoon. And again it picks up. And it’s done it the past several days late at night, and sometimes as late as 2, 3 o’clock in the morning.”

It’s that kind of fire activity that took down a property that’s been in Jason Passalacqua’s family for 80 years.

“The emotional value’s hard on that. We just started to think about redoing the cabin and kinda taking some steps forward on that,” Passalacqua said. “When I was younger, we used to go up and spend the night on the porch and I could still hear the clock ticking in the house, and the crickets. Then you get up in the morning with coffee perks, so recreating that for our kids was the plan but we’ll start from scratch.”

Now Passelaqua worries about his winery in Dry Creek, and the family home on Mill Creek.

“It’s humbling, it’s a reminder of what could happen so quickly,” Passalacqua said. “Fires, for me, it’s a scary thing. It’s unpredictable and it’s uncontrollable.”

Firefighters are staged throughout the area, making pit stops to full up water. But those who live here know this is not the end of it.

“It’s far from over,” one resident said. “You can’t see the sky, and once you can see the sky, that’s not a guarantee it’s going to be over anytime soon.”

