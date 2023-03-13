(KRON) — A ‘severe’ traffic collision with injuries brought traffic to a standstill on Highway 17 Monday evening, according to a 511 Nixle alert.

At 8:49 p.m. the California Highway Patrol reported that a traffic collision had taken place on the northbound side of the freeway just south of South Santa Cruz Avenue. One lane has reopened as of 9:13 p.m. All lanes were previously blocked.

Drivers in the area should expect delays. At this time, police do not know when the road will be fully reopened.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.