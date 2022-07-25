(BCN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom named four new regents for the University of California, including one who is the administrator for the city and county of San Francisco.

Carmen Chu, 44, joins the board of regents with three other newcomers: Ana Matosantos, 46, of Sacramento, Mark Robinson, 57, of Kentfield and Dr. Elaine Batchlor, 64, of Los Angeles.

Chu previously was the elected assessor-recorder from 2013 to 2021 and was District 4 supervisor on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from 2007 to 2013, according to an announcement from the University of California.

“Gov. Newsom’s latest appointments bring a wealth of knowledge and experiences that will help them contribute to our University and its critical mission,” said UC Board of Regents President Dr. Michael V. Drake in the statement. “They each possess a deep understanding of our institution and our state, and I look forward to working with them on the critical decisions that will shape the University in the years to come.”

