This photo shows damage to the windshield of a San Francisco ambulance. (Photo courtesy of the San Francisco Fire Dept.)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two members of San Francisco International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 798 were attacked by someone trying to assault them, the union local posted to Twitter.

According to the tweet, the person was using a stake from a tree and smashed the ambulance’s windows.

“This is another ambulance out of service and two personnel who are rightfully, shaken up,” the tweet states. “This behavior in our city is not acceptable.

“Last week our union hall was broken into and ransacked,” a follow-up tweet states. “@SFPD responded and caught the burglar but not before he did thousands of dollars of damage. We have all [been] patient enough. It’s time for some changes.”

The tweet tags Mayor London Breed and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Photos show significant damage to the ambulance’s windshield.

The San Francisco Fire Department did not return a request for comment Monday.