SF announces $1.6M in grants for small businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Francisco announced Friday $1.6 million in grants to support small businesses reopening and recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

“SF Shines for Reopening” is a new grant program designed to help small businesses pay for fixtures such as barriers and furniture required to support social distancing and comply with new requirements.

The grant will also support design services to help small businesses reconfigure interior and exterior layouts of storefronts to promote the health and safety of workers and customers.

“The road to recovery is going to be long, but it’s something we’ve been preparing for since the very beginning of this crisis,” Mayor London Breed said. “Thanks to the work of our Economic Recovery Task Force in collaboration with so many City staff, we are now in a position to be proactive about our recovery. SF Shines for Reopening is a part of translating our recovery roadmap into action, and keeping up every ounce of our positive momentum.”

The program is expected to serve and assist about 340 businesses.

Eligibility criteria for small businesses include:

Operating from a storefront location in San Francisco that is open to the public.

Must be licensed to operate in San Francisco.

Must have less than $2.5 million in gross receipts.

Must have permission from their property owner.

General liability and workers compensation insurance.

For more details on how small businesses impacted by COVID-19 can seek support, click here.

