SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ever been in the middle of commuting by ferry and just wished you could stay on the boat all day? Well, a new contest announced Wednesday by SF Bay Ferry offers winners the chance to do just that.

The “Work From Ferry Contest” announced by the ferry service on Instagram will give five winners picked at random the opportunity to use the ferry as their remote work space for the day. According to the Instagram post, “Winners will be provided a single day pass for unlimited rides, help planning their itinerary, ferry swag and more!”

Other items winners will receive, according to a post on the San Francisco Bay Ferry website, include:

$10 Red Bay Coffee gift card

A voucher for $10 at the ferry concession bar

4-pack of ferry tickets for use on other days

In exchange for spending a day on the bay using the ferry as your remote office, the ferry service is asking contest winners to document their journey with photos and videos. To enter the contest, click here.

Winners will be selected “via random drawing” from completed eligible entries, according to the ferry service. Participants must be 18 or older to enter.