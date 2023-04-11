SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday had to be rescheduled for Wednesday after the fiber connection the board uses to broadcast meetings was vandalized, according to Supervisor Aaron Peskin. As a result of the apparent vandalism, the board is unable to broadcast the meeting through SFGovTV, the cable channel the city government utilizes.

“We are currently experiencing a service interruption on the Comcast cable TV system and both SFGovTV channel 26 and channel 78 are down,” SFGovTV tweeted.

The cable provider makes no mention of vandalism but according to Peskin, that’s the reason board will recess today’s meeting until Wednesday.

“Sorry for those folks who were planning on turning out for general public comment,” Peskin said in his tweet.

Agenda items on Tuesday’s meeting included recommendations of the government audit and oversight committee, recommendations of the land use and transportation committee, recommendations of the rules committee, along with unfinished business.

“Due to technical issues with a severed fiber optic cable, the Board Meeting is recessed to Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.,” read a message on the SF Board of Supervisor’s website.