SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu announced Tuesday a lawsuit against three companies alleging they illegally dumped several tons of soil and other materials on Treasure Island in 2019. The suit was filed against Tip Top Trucking, LLC, Neeve Engineering, Inc., and Neeve’s principal, Joseph Lawrence, seeking damages and penalties, after the city spent $200,000 to have the materials tested and removed, Chiu said in the statement.

“Thousands of San Franciscans live on Treasure Island–it is not a dumping ground,” said Chiu. “We are seeking to cover the costs of removing and testing the illegally disposed material, ensuring the City is made whole.”

The lawsuit alleges the defendants violated California’s Unfair Competition Law by violating the city’s illegal dumping ordinance, creating a public nuisance, and trespassing on City property. The dumping was witnessed in May 2019 on City property near Avenue I and 5th Street by a contractor for the Treasure Island Development Authority. None of the defendants had permission from the City to engage in this activity, Chiu said.

