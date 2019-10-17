SF City College evacuated due to bomb threat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco City College Police have evacuated the main campus at 50 Frida Kahlo Way due to a bomb threat.

SFPD is assisting.

This is a breaking story and this article will be edited as more information comes in.

