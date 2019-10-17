SF City College evacuated due to bomb threat

KRON4
by: Peter Snarr
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco City College Police have evacuated the main campus at 50 Frida Kahlo Way due to a bomb threat.
SFPD is assisting.
This is a breaking story and this article will be edited as more information comes in.
⚠️AVOID THE AREA⚠️ Please avoid the area of CCSF's Ocean Campus as we investigate a potential threat. We are assisting in evacuating affected buildings and searching for any suspicious devices. Please keep the area clear for emergency responders. pic.twitter.com/35gv0FNvVy— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 17, 2019
⚠️AVOID THE AREA⚠️ Please avoid the area of CCSF's Ocean Campus as we investigate a potential threat. We are assisting in evacuating affected buildings and searching for any suspicious devices. Please keep the area clear for emergency responders. pic.twitter.com/35gv0FNvVy