SF city pools offering free admission today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – For the second day in a row San Francisco city pools will offer free admission to help people beat the heat.
The city is expected to see temperatures rise into the high 80. While this may not seem excessive for neighbors in the inland valleys, San Francisco’s old buildings rarely have air conditioning, and don’t circulate air effectively, creating muggy environments at times.
Seniors and young children, who are more susceptible to the heat, are especially encouraged to take advantage of the deal.
The full schedule can be found below.
Balboa Pool
10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Small Pool available for FREE heat relief
Coffman Pool
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim
7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: FREE Family Swim
Hamilton Pool
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Small Pool available for FREE heat relief
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. FREE Recreation Swim
MLK Pool
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. One lane available for FREE heat relief
3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
Mission Pool
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim
North Beach Pool
10a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
Noon – 1:30 p.m. One lane available for FREE heat relief
3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. FREE Recreation Swim
5:45 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE Recreation Swim
Sava Pool
9:30 a.m. -11 a.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
Noon – 2 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim