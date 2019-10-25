SF city pools offering free admission today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – For the second day in a row San Francisco city pools will offer free admission to help people beat the heat.

The city is expected to see temperatures rise into the high 80. While this may not seem excessive for neighbors in the inland valleys, San Francisco’s old buildings rarely have air conditioning, and don’t circulate air effectively, creating muggy environments at times.

Seniors and young children, who are more susceptible to the heat, are especially encouraged to take advantage of the deal.

The full schedule can be found below.

Balboa Pool

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Small Pool available for FREE heat relief

Coffman Pool

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief

2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: FREE Family Swim

Hamilton Pool

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Small Pool available for FREE heat relief

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. FREE Recreation Swim

MLK Pool

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. One lane available for FREE heat relief

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief

Mission Pool

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim

North Beach Pool

10a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief

Noon – 1:30 p.m. One lane available for FREE heat relief

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. FREE Recreation Swim

5:45 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE Recreation Swim

Sava Pool

9:30 a.m. -11 a.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief

Noon – 2 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim