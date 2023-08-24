(BCN) — A Civic Center Carnival in San Francisco, featuring games and rides for four days, kicks off Thursday. Mayor London Breed and Phil Ginsburg, general manager of the city’s Recreation and Park Department, will join community groups and visitors to celebrate the opening at 4 p.m.

The four-day event will include a Ferris wheel, a 100-foot super slide, fun house, spinning teacups and more, according to a statement from the mayor’s office. Guests can also enjoy treats, including hand-dipped corn dogs, Hawaiian shave ice, funnel cakes, popcorn, cotton candy, caramel apples and French fries.

“Bringing a carnival to Civic Center is one of many ways we are creating joy and celebrating in the heart of our city,” Breed said in a statement. “Creating vibrant, lively public spaces with activities people of all ages can enjoy is how we create stronger, safer communities. There is much more to come, and I’m excited see this area continue to blossom.”

SF Parks & Rec SF Parks & Rec SF Parks & Rec SF Parks & Rec

To enter the carnival, individuals ages 12 and above must make a minimum $10 purchase for games, rides, or food. Additionally, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department will provide limited free passes to eligible nonprofits serving youth in places like the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods.

The Civic Center Carnival will run from Thursday through Sunday on Fulton Street between the Main Library and the Asian Art Museum. It will be open from 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.